TDP predicts no chance for Jagan: Council abolition

The AP Opposition parties are closely monitoring the next step to be taken by CM Jaganmohan Reddy to abolish Legislative Council. Abolition is not totally in the hands of Jagan Reddy. The abolition bill has to be passed by the Parliament. For this, Modi-Shah duo will definitely take opinion of BJP AP leaders. As of now, BJP AP President Kanna Lakshminarayana as well as their party ally Pawan Kalyan are both strongly opposing CM Jagan in every issue. The two leaders will undoubtedly pressure Modi to block Council abolition. But the TDP leaders are doubtful whether pro-Jagan sympathisers within BJP will help in getting Central nod for the abolition bill.

After considering latest political equations, the TDP thinks that all is not easy for Jagan Reddy to get the approval of BJP new National President JP Nadda. Except for a few leaders, the whole of BJP AP unit, its national leaderships and even Hindu religious organisations are dead against Jagan Reddy these days. Moreover, Jagan’s abolition bill will have to get approval of the Jana Sena-BJP Coordination Committee as well. TDP leaders consider this committee as a bigger hurdle for Jagan managers and strategists to overcome. Political circles say that Jagan also knows about his political isolation but still he is just making bold postures outwardly to enthuse his partymen.