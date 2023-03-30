TDP should regain past glory in TS, rebuilt in AP, says Chandrababu

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday felt an immediate need for rebuilding the party in Andhra Pradesh and called upon the party leaders and the activists to work hard to bring the past glory for the party in Telangana.

Addressing a meeting at Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad, to celebrate the 41st Foundation Day of the TDP, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP is a historical necessity for the people of Telangana. Making it clear that all the welfare schemes in both the Telugu States will be continued even after the TDP comes back to power, Chandrababu Naidu said that assets will be created in these two States and they will be distributed to the poor.

“I know how to improve the economic condition of the poor,” he said and wanted all the 10 crore Telugu population spread across the globe to become partners in this. Making it clear that he will give a vision for every household, Chandrbabu Naidu promises to bring radical changes in the lifestyle of the poor.

“It is only politics and government policies that bring in changes in one’s life and thus everyone should encourage decent personalities in politics,” he added.

Calling upon the people to encourage the TDP either directly or through social media or in whichever way they are comfortable, Chandrababu invited donations from the public to the TDP. “I want the TDP to move ahead with people’s support and thus I am seeking donations from all of you,” he clarified.

Expressing satisfaction that the Intintiki Telugu Desam (Telugu Desam to every doorstep) is progressing well, the party supremo expressed confidence that the TDP will regain its past glory in Telangana. “I bow my head before all those who stood by the TDP despite several difficulties and after facing various kinds of problems,” Chandrababu said.

Recalling that this is the day when the State’s history was rewritten, the party supremo said that the Late NT Rama Rao founded the TDP only for the progress of the Telugus. The TDP was born from the self-respect of the Telugus, he said and added that the history of the Telugu community is like before the TDP and after its formation.

“It was the Late NTR who wanted the educated to be in politics and thus he engineers, doctors and other graduates,” Chandrababu said.