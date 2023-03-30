Bellamkonda’s next film Announced

Tollywood young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is completely focused on the remake of Chatrapathi. He is back and has signed his next film. Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar K Chandra will direct this actioner and Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be seen as a cop. On the occasion of Sri Ramanavami, the makers made an official announcement. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta will produce this film on 14 Reels Plus banner. The regular shoot commences soon and the actors, and technicians are finalized. Bellamkonda Sreenivas has signed a three-film deal with Pen Studios and the first among them is Chatrapathi which will release in summer.

