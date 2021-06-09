TDP supremo condemns special school demolition in Vizag

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and principal opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday condemned the alleged demolition of a school for specially-abled children in the port city of Visakhapatnam recently.

“The latest in the demolition acts of this government in Visakhapatnam is appalling and disgusting. It is sad that the Government has targeted Hidden Sprouts, a no-profit school for children with different intellectual and physical abilities,” wrote Naidu in a letter to chief secretary Aditya Nath Das.

According to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo, the school was leased by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in 2013 with two rooms and was serving 190 students, most of them from financially unstable families.

Naidu alleged that government authorities demolished the temporary sheds and seized the school premises on Sunday.

“The demolition has been carried out against the principles of natural justice without giving any written notice. It is a shame that such an atrocious act was allowed to (be) committed in a civilised society,” he alleged.

In his letter to Das, the opposition leader said that the ‘government had lost the moral right to remain in power after the demolition of the school for children with different intellectual and physical abilities’.

Likewise, in the light of this incident, Naidu appealed to the chief secretary to support non-profit organisations serving the society.

“Justice needs to be done to the school children currently enrolled at Hidden Sprouts. Strong action needs to be initiated against the officials responsible for such a ghastly act in collaboration with the land mafia and land grabbers,” Naidu claimed.

Meanwhile, official information about this incident is awaited from GVMC commissioner G. Srijana