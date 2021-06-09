Rana Daggubati on a new Mission

Rana Daggubati who was seen beefing up for his role in Baahubali suffered from health issues and turned lean. He suffered with kidney issues and recovered well after he got operated in USA. The actor is busy with movies but he is criticized for his lean looks. Rana Daggubati is known for his powerful roles and his ultra lean look turned out to be a barrier for the actor. As per the latest update, Rana Daggubati is on a new mission and is all set to gain enough muscle soon.

Rana needs to take up Hiryanyakashyapa next year and he should look bulky with huge muscle in the film. Apart from this, he also has a couple of pending projects and Rana has to change up his looks. For all these, the actor is on a mission and is gaining weight during the break. His next film Viraata Parvam is waiting for the right release date. He will resume the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake with Pawan Kalyan very soon and the film may release for Sankranthi next year.

