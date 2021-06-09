Will Nizamabad become KCR’s problem district?

As of now the rebellion in TRS is limited to Huzurabad in undivided Karimnagar district. But there are indications that it could spread to other areas in the state. Several leaders in TRS are watching the developments keenly and if Eatala manages to succeed, many more leaders could jump the bandwagon of rebellion.

The district that is more volatile in terms of politics is Nizamabad. There are lot of disgruntled elements in Nizamabad district. For instance senior leader Gampa Govardhan is said to be deeply unhappy at not being made a minister. KCR made him the chief whip. His supporters and followers are unhappy over this. Bodhan MLA Shakeel Amer too has eyed a minister’s post. He was offered the post of whip, which he had refused to accept. Since then, he is ticked off from KCR’s good books. During that period, he had even met BJP MP Aravind Dharmapuri sparking rumours of his joining the BJP.

Another senior MLA Bajireddy Govardhan too is said to be unhappy. It was rumoured that KCR would make him the chairman of the RTC. But, when the final announcement was made, his name was not there in the list. Bajireddy has been sulking ever since.

MLCs Rajeshwara Rao and VG Goud too are aspiring for nominated posts. For instance, Goud hoped that he would be made protem speaker after Gutta Sukhender Reddy’s term expired. But, he was , not chosen. There is some discontent in him, according to those close to Goud. Another unhappy MLA is Hanmanth Shinde of Jukkal. He too is aspiring to be a minister, but was never given the post.

Sources say that KCR will have a lot of cajoling to do in this one district. Sources say that KCR is aware of the situation in Nizamabad. This is why he is soon going to talk to key TRS leaders from this district.