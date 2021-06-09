Tholi Prema director aims for a Tollywood comeback

Karunakaran is one director who directed a bunch of successful love stories in Telugu cinema. Tholi Prema, Vasu, Darling and Ullasamga Utsaahamga are his best works till date. The director hasn’t been seen in Tollywood circles after Tej I Love You that released in 2018. Karunakaran is left with no offers for now but he aims a strong comeback in Telugu cinema. Utilizing the pandemic break, Karunakaran worked on a script and is keen to direct it with a young Tollywood actor.

Karunakaran is holding talks with the young actor and the meeting may take place soon. At the same time, Karunakaran also received a call from a top actor to direct a clean family entertainer. Karunakaran worked with this top actor in the past and they delivered a hit. Karunakaran also started working on a script for this renowned actor. Finally, Karunakaran is keen to make a strong comeback in Telugu cinema very soon.