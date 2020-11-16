TDP to field Panabaka Lakshmi in Tirupati bypoll

Former MP and former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi is contesting again on the Telugu Desam Party ticket in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. The bypoll is turning into a curious fight as the TDP is full of hopes of teaching a fitting lesson to the ruling party. As per indications, the BJP is also readying to field its candidate to test its luck. The BJP’s hopes are that it will have support from the Jana Sena Party.

Now, amid growing focus on the Tirupati bypoll, Chandrababu Naidu held a video conference on this with important leaders in the constituency. In this meeting, he has made it clear to the party leaders that Lakshmi would be the TDP MP candidate. He has asked all the party leaders and activists to make all out efforts to secure the victory.

With this, it is clear that the TDP has made the first move to make a strong bid to win the Tirupati SC reserved MP seat. Because of the predominant Dalit voters, the YCP emerged as the favourite in the last election. Balli Durga Prasad won the seat on YCP ticket. Following his untimely death, Tirupati is now going to byelection. The YCP and the BJP are yet to identify and select their candidates. Pawan Kalyan has not expressed his opinion on this as of now.

TDP leaders are confident that the rising atrocities have created an anti-YCP sentiment among the weaker sections and also backward classes. These segments would definitely give a rude jolt to the YCP’s over-confidence.