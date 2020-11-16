CBI books cases against 17 persons for social media posts against judges

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday has begun its investigation into the abusive and objectionable postings in social media against the judges.

The CBI booked cases against 17 persons involved in posting objectionable comments against judges on social media. The CBI booked cases against Konda Reddy, Annapu Reddy, Adarsh Reddy, Abhishek Reddy, Sridhar Reddy, J Venkateswara Rao, Chandu Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy, Gautami, among others.

The CBI swung into action after the High Court handed over the case to the premier investigating agency while expressing its displeasure over the tardy handling of the case by the CID.

The High Court, taking cognizance of the matter following a series of derogatory social media posts against judges and the Judiciary, noted that the postings were made to bring contempt, incite disaffection, and ill-will against the High Court and Judges.

The court directed the CBI to take steps to remove the alleged derogatory social media posts and block the users as per the law, directing the CBI to submit a report of the probe in a sealed cover within eight weeks. The High Court also directed the state government, through its Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, to ensure full cooperation and assistance to the CBI.

As a matter of fact, Rajya Sabha MP went to claim that he is in charge of YSRCP social media wing and stated that he will stand by the party’s social media activists.

Several ruling YSRCP MLAs and MPs had made making ‘scathing remarks’ against the judiciary. YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh, former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan, Speaker Tammineni Sitharam, standing counsel for the AP Assembly Metta Chandrasekhar Rao, and others in the case and found fault with the CID that no proper action, as mandated under the Code of Criminal Procedure, has been taken against the accused till date.