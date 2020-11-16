Somu Veerraju vote bank politics on Nandyal suicides

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju is taking all risks possible in order to embarrass the TDP and thereby to extend indirect support to the YCP. In the past few days, the TDP has been making non-stop allegations against the YCP on the Nandyal family joint suicide. The bitter most attack was that the TDP accused the Jagan regime of insulting the Muslim family by not giving a proper postmortem and respectable burial.

The YCP leaders could not counter the TDP attack on burial of two bodies in one pit. Now, Somu Veerraju made a surprise on the TDP, saying that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was playing vote bank politics. The TDP chief was politicising the Abdul Salaam family suicide for the sake of electoral benefits.

What more, Somu Veerraju went a step ahead and said that it was not necessary to find fault with the police in Nandyal suicide case. It was not correct to arrest the police as they just did their duties. Would anybody arrest the police who were only carrying out their duties as per the laws?

Veerraju posed a very curious question, asking whether anybody would arrest the Chief Minister if the farmers committed suicides due to debts and loans. Finally, the BJP leader launched a joint attack on both the TDP and the YCP, saying that these two parties should stop trying to use the Muslims as vote banks.

Analysts say that Veerraju has definitely selected a wrong issue to bring religious vote bank politics into debate. All said and done, Salaam family suicide was a case of alleged harassment by local police and ruling party leaders. Veerraju should have remained silent rather than making such remarks.