Anil Ravipudi announces Gaali Sampath

Young and talented director Anil Ravipudi is racing to the top with back to back hits. He decided to support a small film titled Gaali Sampath which was launched officially today in Hyderabad. Ala Ela fame Aneesh Krishna will direct the film and Sree Vishnu is the lead actor. Anil Ravipudi penned the screenplay and will be the creative support for this film which is based on a father and son relationship.

Shine Screens and Image Spark Entertainments will produce this film. Dil Raju, Varun Tej and Nara Rohit graced the pooja ceremony which took place in Hyderabad. Rajendra Prasad plays a crucial role and the shoot of the film commences soon. Anil Ravipudi is working on F3 featuring Venkatesh and Varun Tej which will start shooting in December.

https://twitter.com/AnilRavipudi/status/1328277374442500097

https://twitter.com/AnilRavipudi/status/1328277664252055554