HC refuses to stay GHMC polls

The Telangana High Court on Monday refused to stay the upcoming GHMC elections.

Hearing public interest litigation filed by Congress leader D Sravan, the High Court observed that the petition was filed at a time the state election commission was making all preparations to hold the elections.

In his petition, the Congress leader contended that the GHMC polls will have to be held after rotation of reservation.

He brought to the notice of the court that the BC reservations were being implemented against the Supreme Court’s order and people from politically backward classes were not being recognized. While disposing of the case, the High Court questioned why the petitioner did not file a petition earlier if he really cared for the welfare of backward classes.

On November 11, the High Court had served a notice to the state government on its two-child policy in the GHMC polls. Petitioners Sridhar Babu Ravi and Mohammed Taher appealed to the court to declare Section 21 B of the GHMC Act, 1955 arbitrary and unconstitutional. Under the GHMC Act, 1955, the government issued a notification disqualifying candidates to enter the poll fray if the candidate has more than two children born after May 1955.