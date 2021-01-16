TDP to hold 700 meetings to capture Hindu vote bank

The AP politics have taken an unexpected turn ever since Ramatheertham. All the Opposition parties are trying to grab a major share of the Hindu vote bank. The BJP is trying hard but it has already lagged behind the TDP in respect of bringing the Ramatheertham incident to the fore.

In order to take more advantage out of the prevailing situation, Chandrababu Naidu came out with a master plan. The TDP is all set to take up a massive ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra’ in the nook and corner of the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. Over 10 ‘prachara rathams’ (campaign vehicles) will take part in this Yatra from January 21.

More interesting part of this is that the TDP chief has given the task of holding 700 meetings with the help of these campaign vehicles to cover every village, hamlet and major locality. Over 100 meetings in each of the 7 assembly segments.

Obviously, Chandrababu Naidu is eyeing the neutral voters among the Hindu castes and the BC communities to come back to the TDP and vote for its candidate in Tirupati bypoll. Analysts say that the field situation is not so adverse either for the Opposition party. The YCP got 2.28 lakh majority in 2019 but the TDP is hopeful of reversing this by taking advantage of the prevailing political situation.