TDP trolls Pawan Kalyan’s statements on alliance

Surprisingly, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is being trolled in the social media by the TDP ranks. The TDP activists have taken the Jana Sena chief to task for his offers of alliance with the TDP in the 2024 general elections.

It was the other day that Pawan Kalyan made quite interesting comments on the next Assembly elections and the options before the Jana Sena to defeat the YSR Congress Party. While his agenda was to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next elections, the Jana Sena chief said that they have three options before them.

The first option was to go to the elections in alliance with the BJP and form the government. The second option was to rope in TDP for alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena and form the government. The third option was to form the Jana Sena government.

He also said that for an alliance, there should be some sacrifices among the political parties. He said he had sacrificed in 2014 and 2019 and indirectly wanted the TDP to sacrifice this time.

However, the TDP activists have been trolling him in the social media giving him the fourth option that he should close the party and go back to the film shootings.

Some other TDP activists are asking Pawan Kalyan whether he has won any election or whether he is sure of winning at least four MLA seats.

“What is your strength among the voters? Can you win at least one seat before asking others for sacrifice?’ the TDP leaders ask criticising the Jana Sena chief on his alliance talks.

Interestingly, it is the TDP leaders and activists who have been targeting Pawan Kalyan more than the YSR Congress leaders this time!