Purandheswari says high command will decide alliance

BJP senior leader and former Union minister Daggubati Purandheswari said that the party high command would decide on the alliances at the right time. She said that the relationship with the Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh was strong as of now.

Purandheswari interacted with the media persons in Vijayawada on Sunday where she emphasised the need to defeat the ruling YSR Congress in the next elections. He made an appeal to the people of the state to bless BJP for better governance.

The BJP leader said that the YSR Congress government had failed on all fronts in the state. The state’s economy was totally ruined under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy and emphasised the need to revive the economy.

She said that AP has been special to the BJP top leadership and the party would develop the state with greater focus. The youth in the state were suffering because of the lack of employment opportunities, she said and added that the BJP would bring more industries and create employment opportunities if voted to power.

The former union minister also said that the Central government was giving more funds to Andhra Pradesh for its development. The Central funding would go up if BJP is voted to power in the state, she said.

However, Purandheswari did not comment on the statement of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on alliance in the 2024 general elections. She reiterated that the alliance issues would be decided by the party national leadership and advised the media persons to wait till the Central leadership took the decision.