Virata Parvam Trailer: Love Is Biggest Form Of Revolution1988

Love is the biggest form of revolution- it’s the theme of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming movie Virata Parvam directed by Venu Udugula. The film’s theatrical trailer has been launched today.

Inspired from true events of 1990s, the trailer discloses the plotline of the movie that covered many issues which caused the evolution of Naxalite movement in the Telangana region nearly three decades ago. It’s the love story of Vennela played by Sai Pallavi with the revolutionary leader Ravanna essayed by Rana Daggubati.

The situations in Telangana in 90s are authentically shown, wherein there is a magic in the love story. The true love is guided by great feelings of love and the same is portrayed through Vennela and Ravanna’s characters.

Rana and Sai Pallavi are exceptional in their respective roles, while others too played their parts efficiently. The dialogues are one of the major strengths.

Sudhakar Cherukuri and Suresh Productions have jointly bankrolled the movie slated for release on 17th of this month.