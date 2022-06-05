Naidu urges DGP to act on Macherla murders

TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged the DGP of AP to take stringent action against the police for ‘snatching away’ the dead body of slain TDP activist Kancharla Jallaiah in Palnadu district.

In a letter to the DGP, Chandrababu Naidu said the police have also forcibly taken Jallaiah’s family members and relatives in buses away from their native village. Also, the TDP leaders were arrested and not allowed to pay commiserate visits to the victim’s family. Naidu marked copies of his letter to the Palnadu District Collector and SP as well.

The TDP chief stressed the need for constituting a ‘special court’ to probe all the 5 murders including that of Jallaiah in Macherla assembly constituency. All these killings took place in the past three years. Four of them were BC Yadavas. The culprits should be awarded ‘capital punishment’.

Expressing serious concern, Naidu told the DGP that the ruling YSRCP goons have brutally attacked and murdered Jallaiah, belonging to BC-Yadav community on June 3, 2022 in broad daylight. Immediately after the post-mortem, the police had snatched away the mortal remains of Jallaiah and took to Ravulapuram village in Bollapalli mandal, Palnadu district.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the police have forced the family members and relatives of Jallaiah into buses and transported them to Ravulapuram village. Meanwhile, the police across Palnadu and Guntur districts had either placed TDP leaders under house arrest or prevented them from paying commiserate visits to the family of Jallaiah.

Decrying the Government’s attitude, Naidu said all human values have been grossly violated by the police. The TDP leaders were prevented from paying their last respects to the mortal remains of Jallaiah. Had the police acted fairly without conniving with the ruling YSRCP suspects, Jalaiah murder would not have happened.

The TDP chief said that the police were hell bent upon not only supporting the ruling YSRCP goons, but they were also attempting to cover up the murder through their sinister acts. Since June 2019, 5 BC activists were murdered in Macherla assembly constituency alone. Of them, 4 victims belong to the BC-Yadav community.

Chandrababu Naidu said apparently, the ruling YSRCP in connivance with the police was trying to eliminate the supporters of TDP through terrorising people with series of murders. In this backdrop, it is important to ensure peaceful conduct of the funeral ceremony of Jallaiah in a manner befitting him by allowing his family members, relatives, TDP leaders and his supporters to attend the last rites.

Naidu demanded the special court to inquire into the ‘inhuman and barbaric’ murders of BCs in bloodshed unleashed by the ruling YSRCP goons in Macherla assembly segment. There was an immediate need to protect the constitution guaranteed fundamental rights of people in general and BCs in particular in the Macherla assembly segment.