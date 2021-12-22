TDP turncoat MLA finds going tough in YSRCP

He has won on a TDP ticket, but has later defected to the ruling YSRCP. But he is now finding that the road is bumpy and the ride is not too easy. He is now finding that there is great opposition from the local cadre. He is now limping from controversy to controversy and from challenge to challenge in the YSRCP. He is said to be ruing his decision to latch on the YSRCP bandwagon.

We are talking about MLA Vasupalli Ganesh. He is one of the four TDP MLAs who won in the 2019 elections. But soon after winning, he found the grass was greener on the other side and immediately switched sides. He perhaps felt things would all be hunky dory. Now, he is finding that the YSRCP cadre and leader are opposing every step of the way. They are creating ruckus over everything for him.

At least three corporators are going hammer and tongs against Vasupalli Ganesh. Corporator Sadiq has openly criticized the MLA saying that he was not implementing the directives of YS Jagan on fee exemption in his colleges. He and two other corporators – Kandula Nagaraju and Bhaskar Rao – openly slammed the MLA for forcibly removing the kiosks near the school owned by the MLA.

In several areas, the YSRCP cadre and the corporators are inciting the locals against Vasupalli Ganesh. For instance, Gnanapuram colony residents said that the MLA had duped them by making them pay money for pucca houses. They mobbed the MLA and gave him torrid time. Sources close to the MLA say that he is now rueing his joining the YSRCP.