TDP wins nail-biting Tadipatri battle

The JC family established its firm hold on Tadipatri yet again. All the might and power games of CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his Ministers did not work there. JC Prabhakar Reddy once again became the Chairman of Tadipatri municipality. He has worked in this capacity previously when his brother JC Diwakar Reddy was the MLA from here. When Diwakar Reddy became MP, Prabakar Reddy became the MLA.

Interestingly, even the independents have extended their support to the JC family. For several days, the TDP has taken its loyalist councillors to Hyderabad and Bangalore to save them from falling prey to the inducements of the YCP. Prabhakar Reddy has asserted that justice has won the game finally.

The municipal commissioner rejected the votes of the MLCs which led to tension-filled drama on the chairman election. MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy came to the municipal office with a large number of his supporters. But, the councillors did not yield to the threats and temptations.

After getting elected, Prabhakar Reddy said that there would be no place for goondaism and rowdyism in Tadipatri any more. He described their party councillors as ‘Bahubalis’ and ‘Jhansi Bais’ for their courage.