TDP’s L Ramana to be TRS Huzurabad candidate?

Telangana TDP (TTDP) president L Ramana is all set to join the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) today (Thursday).

Ramana is expected to join in TRS in the presence of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Ramana, a prominent BC leader from undivided Karimnagar district, has recently given indications of quitting TDP and joining TRS.

Raman’s joining in TRS assumes political significance in the backdrop of upcoming Huzurabad Assembly bypoll where TRS is pitted against Etela Rajender of BJP.

Huzurabad constituency falls under Undivided Karimnagar district.

Etela comes from Backward Classes as he belongs to Mudiraj community.

Ramana also comes from Backward Classes. This shows TRS party’s strategy to attract BCs towards TRS in Huzurabad and also to field Ramana against Etela.

Coming to TDP, which already lost its existence in Telangana, Ramana’s exit is not going to make any difference. But for TRS, Ramana’s entry will help to garner political mileage in upcoming Huzurabad bypoll.