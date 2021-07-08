Was Kishan Reddy sidelined in BJP with tourism portfolio?

The joy of union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy of getting promotion as cabinet minister in Narendra Modi cabinet was shortlived after he was allocated the portfolio of tourism and culture.

This is because the ministry of tourism and culture is generally considered as a ‘loopline post’ in the union cabinet in any party government.

Normally, such insignificant posts are given to new entrants or those who don’t have much political significance.

Megastar Chiranjeevi was given this portfolio in the UPA government as a ‘return gift’ for merging his Praja Rajyam Party into Congress.

Then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi wanted Chiranjeevi to be included in the cabinet as a thanksgiving gesture for merging his party into Congress but at the same time he should be given a portfolio which is not significant.

Now, poor Kishan Reddy who used to get more respect and recognition in the union home ministry even in his capacity as minister of state and deputy to home minister Amit Shah, has now lost his significance due to tourism ministry despite his promotion as cabinet minister.

Although Amit Shah is the home minister, it’s Kishan Reddy who used to handle entire home ministry all these days as Amit Shah entrusted him all the ministry tasks since he is busy with handling party affairs and elections in all the States. All IPS officers used to be under his control as they report to home ministry.

With Kishan Reddy working as ‘shadow home minister’ he used to get a lot of respect and command in New Delhi, which is no more the case now.

Looking at this, Kishan Reddy’s supporters in BJP are disappointed doubt that he was in fact sidelined by the party high command in BJP by giving promotion.