who is planning Revanth Reddy’s strategy?

Revanth Reddy’s speech while taking over the PCC chief’s post has now become a hit. The clips and punchlines from the speech are going viral. Revanth’s inner circles are happy that for a major part of the day, he has managed to make headlines. Revanth’s punchlines were very well received by the fans who gathered at his swearing in.

One such punchline was about hiring Prashant Kishore. He said all his party cadres were like PKs and AK 47S. This punchline was very well received. The crowds went into a delirium when he said this. But, sources say that though Revanth denied that he needed PK to defeat the TRS, the inside story is different. He is said to have hired some very effective image makers and brand builders. The sources say that the planning of the massive rally, the well-orchestrated welcome, quick circulation of the video clips of Revanth’s rally and speech show that there is a well-oiled mechanism at work.

Catchy slogans and punchlines that he has used were also included after thorough research. Revanth Reddy called the Congress leaders Vanara Sena. This too was a carefully included word. The punch line about PK and AK 47 too was a well-thought out move. These have been identified by the PR team and have been included in the speech. Sources say that the PR team has planned to the minutest of the details and ensured that nothing went wrong.

Quite interestingly, no details are coming forth about Revanth Reddy’s PR team. The details of the personalities involved in the publicity strategy have been kept a closely guarded secret. Sources revealed that some of his former associates in the TDP too are chipping in with help in this regard.