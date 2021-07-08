Revanth and Kishan : Elevated on the same day, and for same target?

Telangana leader Kishan Reddy is elevated as cabinet minister yesterday by Modi government. On the same day Revanth Reddy assumed the position of Telangana state Congress party chief. With this, political analysts started drawing similarities between these two key events and are concluding that both the events have taken place keeping in mind the same target. Details as follows

Kishan and Revanth, some coincidences:

Both Kishan Reddy and Revanth ready lost the 2018 Assembly elections. This fact became even more interesting because both of these leaders used to win the assembly elections no matter how their party fares in the election. The ruling TRS party was is successful in defeating these two strong leaders in 2018.

But surprisingly both these leaders were elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 elections. Moreover, it is first time for both of them to become parliamentarians.

Political observers believe that, usually the first timers do not get big posts. However Kishan Reddy became minister of state and now cabinet minister even though he’s in the Lok Sabha for the first time. Same way, in the grand old Congress party, it is difficult for someone to become state president in such a short span. Revanth Reddy joined the party only four years ago and now elevated as PCC chief.

Same target for both:

Also it is observed that both these leaders are elevated by their respective parties keeping the same target in mind. These two leaders have the potential to suffocate the TRS even more severely in the coming days because of the positions they are offered.

Kishan Reddy elevation and the reason for it:

Kishan Reddy, who started his political career as a party worker, rose to become an MLA, party chief of the state, and Minister of state, Home Affairs. Now he has been appointed as the Cabinet Minister. It is clear that the party has given signals to go aggressive against KCR government. It seems Kishan Reddy is promoted not only to take the central schemes widely to the people of Telangana but also to go aggressively against the ruling TRS.

Revanth Reddy to revive Congress image :

TPCC president Revant Reddy, who assumed responsibility yesterday, attacked the ruling party on the day 1 itself. He stated, Chief Minister KCR held Telangana mother hostage in his farm house. He gave a call to the party workers to defeat KCR and liberate ‘Talli Telangana’ in the upcoming elections. It is clear that the high command pinned their hopes on Revanth Reddy to steer Congress into power in 2023

We need to wait and see which of these two Reddys succeed in their mission.