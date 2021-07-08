Buzz: Mythri Movie Makers unhappy with Bunny’s Move ?

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is betting big on Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa. The film’s director Sukumar and Bunny came with an idea to release the film in two parts. Mythri will have to spend more on the second part but they would make handsome profits if both the parts do well. Bunny is keen to complete the shoot of the first installment and commence the shoot of Icon. This will delay the shoot of Pushpa 2. Sukumar too wanted ample time for the post-production of the first part and he needs to work on the script.

Mythri Movie Makers is not happy with the move of Allu Arjun. They want the actor to complete both the parts of the film at a single stretch so that they will have back-to-back releases. For now, Allu Arjun will be the final decision maker on his next project. Pushpa features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahad Fazil, Sunil and Anasuya in the lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of Pushpa.