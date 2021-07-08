Like KCR, Jagan too set to tour the state

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan will once again hit the roads. Known for his famed Praja Sankalpa Yatra that covered over 3000 km from Idupulapaya to Ichchapuram, YS Jagan is planning to visit the village and ward secretariats in the state. Realising that it has been over two years, he did not have direct public interaction the way he used to have during Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan has taken a decision on this.

He himself said that he would cover two village secretariats per week. He said the tours across all districts will begin soon after the covid pandemic subsides. Jagan is also planning to involve all his MLAs in this interaction. All his MLAs would be asked to visit the ward secretariats in their respective constituencies. They will be accompanied by the officials to ensure speedy disposal of complaints if any. The MLAs too would be required to cover two village secretariats per week. Jagan is also planning to ask the MLAs and ministers to visit and inspect the housing schemes in their respective constituencies. Four IAS officers will monitor these inspections and will prepare comprehensive reports.

Jagan is using the village and ward secretariats to keep a tab on the implementation of the welfare schemes and speedy delivery of public utility services. He is planning to include 200 more new services through the village secretariats. With these, the total services being implemented through the village secretariats will be 740.

He held a video conference with all the district collectors from his Tadepalli office the other day. He instructed the officials to be ready to tackle the third wave, which is likely to hit the state either in August or September. He wanted the officials to ensure that the 104 services emerge as one-stop solutions to all health-related issues in the rural areas.