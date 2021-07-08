What is Prashant Kishore doing in Lotus Pond?

What was poll wizard Prashant Kishore doing in the Lotus Pond? Highly placed sources say that Prashant Kishore or PK, as he is popularly known, has spent most of the day at the Lotus Pond on Thursday. Sharmila’s party YSSTP is set to be launched on Friday at 12 noon. PK’s presence a day before the launch of Sharmila’s party is being viewed with a lot of interest.

It may be recalled that PK’s camp follower Priya is planning strategies for Sharmila. She is working on catchy slogans, Sharmila’s body language, speeches and their content. She is also putting in efforts on brand creation and promotion in a big way. Given all this, PK’s appearance is being considered significant.

Between 2014 and 2019, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allowed PK, who was then advising him, to set up his office in the Lotus Pond. A full-fledged team had operated from the same premises. In addition, an IPAC office, which is owned by PK, functioned from one of the assets of the YSR family. The same office is continuing even now, say sources.

However, there is some confusion as to why PK visited the Lotus Pond. There were reliable reports that PK was going to meet KTR soon. The meeting with KTR has two objectives. Firstly, to help TRS formulate the strategy for 2023 and 2024. Secondly, to bring all anti-BJP forces together. Normally, PK works with only one political party in one state. Given this, why did he visit Lotus Pond when he is said to already in talks with KTR? This question is being hotly debated in the political circles in both the Telugu states.

Meanwhile, Sharmila will address the inaugural meet of the YSRTP in JRC Convention Centre in the Film Nagar. A public meeting with some 1500 people would be held at 12 noon, sources close to Sharmila revealed.