Three biggies competing for Sankranthi 2022

Though there is no clarity about the reopening of theatres, several filmmakers are planning the shoots and releases of their upcoming projects. Biggies like Acharya, Radhe Shyam, KGF:Chapter 2 and Pushpa will hit the screens this year. Three biggies of Telugu cinema are now in plans to test their luck during Sankranthi 2022. Superstar Mahesh Babu announced that his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022. The top actor is sticking for the same date and the film is aimed for January release.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are joining hands for an emotional entertainer Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. The film too will join the Sankranthi race as per the current predictions. Anil Ravipudi is directing a sequel for his super hit film F2. Titled F3, the film has Venkatesh and Varun Tej in the lead roles. The film too will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022. As of now, three films are aiming for Sankranthi 2022. Things may change if the third wave of coronavirus hits the country.