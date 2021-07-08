Pooja Hegde continues to demand huge

Pooja Hegde raced to the top in a short period in Telugu cinema and worked with all the top youngsters of Tollywood. The actress is considered for a series of big-budget films in Telugu cinema and Pooja Hegde is not in a mood to cut down her paycheque. She is even balancing her career well in Bollywood. Pooja Hegde hiked her fee and she is demanding Rs 3.5 crores per film. Pooja Hegde is in talks for Nithiin’s next and the actress gave her nod recently.

The makers agreed to pay her the quoted remuneration. Vakkantham Vamsi will direct this film and Tagore Madhu will bankroll the project. An official launch will take place in August and the shoot follows. The pre-production work of this untitled film reached the final stages. Nithiin is also holding talks with several other young filmmakers for his next project.