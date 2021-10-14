The arrival of Prashant Kishor is said to be giving sleepless nights to the YSRCP MLAs and MPs. PK, who is singularly responsible for Jagan’s 2019 victory, is now back at the helm of affairs preparing the strategies for 2024. With an astonishing record of successes in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in 2021, he is much sought after and Jagan values his opinion very much.

Sources say that like in Bengal, where he suggested that 35 sitting MLAs should not be given party tickets, because of the anti-incumbency against them, PK is all set to suggest that at least 60 per cent of the sitting MLAs should be replaced with newcomers. PK’s preliminary surveys have suggested that while Jagan is immensely popular, several of his MLAs are not up to the mark.

The fact is that at least 80 percent of the MLAs have won because of Jagan’s image. Unfortunately for them, the credit for all the welfare schemes and every developmental project is going into Jagan’s kitty. Also, most financial schemes are being directly handled by YS Jagan government. The MLAs are finding it difficult to get any cut in these schemes. So, Many MLAs are forced to take even small bribes. This is actually causing a negative image to these leaders. Such leaders may be replaced in 2024 with someone with a clean slate.

Last heard! Many MLAs are trying to identify the members of the team PK and said to be approaching them with attractive offers if they suggest their names to PK. The survey of the North Andhra region is said to be almost complete.