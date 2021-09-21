Team RAPO19 greets Krithi Shetty on her birthday

ramakrishna
Krithi Shetty, one of the happening actresses of Telugu cinema, is celebrating her birthday today.

She is now part of a bunch of big projects and RAPO19 is prominent among them. On her big day, the team has released a special pic of her. The picture features Krithi in a smiling side pose. The team has wished her a blessed year ahead.

The movie featuring Ram Pothineni as protagonist is directed by N Lingusamy. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner, the film will be presented by Pavan Kumar. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

