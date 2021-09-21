Mahesh’s script lands in Vijay’s hands

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally worked together for Maharshi in the past and the film received exceptional response from the audience. The duo planned to work together again but Mahesh wasn’t convinced with the script narrated by Vamshi Paidipally. He felt that the film has similarities with Maharshi and Srimanthudu. After a long gap, Vamshi Paidipally met Tamil Superstar Vijay and impressed the actor with the script. The latest news we hear says that Vamshi narrated the same script to Vijay and got his nod.

Vijay was convinced with the narration of Vamshi and gave his nod. The pre-production work of the film is happening in Chennai and the announcement is expected for Dasara. The shoot commences early next year once Vijay is done with the shoot of Beast. Vijay is also charging Rs 100 crores as remuneration for the film and Dil Raju is the producer. In this way, Mahesh Babu’s script landed into the hands of Vijay. Mahesh is now busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata and he signed his next in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.