Team RRR has a special request during this Pandemic Season

The second wave of coronavirus is spreading on a fast note all over. The death rate got increased along with the number of cases. Team RRR released a special video byte and urged everyone to follow all the social distancing guidelines without fail during this pandemic time. Ajay Devgn, NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli shot for this special video byte in five languages. Alia Bhatt surprised everyone with her Telugu skills while NTR, Ram Charan sounded flawless in Kannada and Tamil languages respectively.

SS Rajamouli delivered the message in Malayalam and Ajay Devgn spoke in Hindi. They urged the people to wear facemasks and follow social distancing when they are in public. The shoot of RRR came to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. The pending portions of the film will be shot once things turn normal. RRR may head for a theatrical release next year in all the Indian languages.

Wear a mask always 😷

Get vaccinated when available 💉…. Let's #StandTogether to Stop The Spread of #COVID19 in India 🇮🇳✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/yEWvniO6LH — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 6, 2021