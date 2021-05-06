High Court suspends Jagan order on Amara Raja

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has given an early conclusion to the Amara Raja closure controversy. It has straightaway suspended the Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s order for the closure of Amara Raja Batteries near Tirupati in the Chittoor district. The court gave relief to the industry management after the Amara Raja advocates submitted that they have been implementing the guidelines given by the AP Pollution Control Board.

In the beginning itself, there has been pressure on the family of MP Galla Jayadev since he was actively taking part in the agitation against the Capital shifting. The Galla family has been fighting a political battle like many other TDP leaders. They remain unshaken by the closure of Amara Raja Batteries and approached the court for relief.

Today, the High Court has also expressed its objections to the AP Government not giving correct details on the Coronavirus problems in the field level. It faulted the Government for submitting an incorrect affidavit on the availability of Covid treatment facilities. While the Government claimed all facilities were being provided to patients, the nodal officers themselves were saying that they were not able to find enough beds for patients.

The High Court threatened to ask the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit if the Government did not try to be transparent.