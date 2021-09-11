Team RRR issues a clarity on Release Date

SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR is done with the shoot and the film is occupied with the post-production work. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens on October 13th across the globe. The theatres across the country continued to remain shut because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There are a lot of speculations about the new release date after the situations are not favorable for release. The makers announced that the film will not release in October and the new release date will be announced soon.

“Post-production is nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running” posted the makers on their official social media page. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in this periodic drama. DVV Entertainment are the producers of RRR.