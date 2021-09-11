Vijay Devarakonda’s multiplex all set for Launch

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda has been making wise investments. The actor in association with Asian Cinemas is floating a multiplex in the town of Mahabubnagar. The multiplex is named Asian-Vijay Deverakonda Cinemas (AVD Cinemas). The multiplex is now ready and a pooja ceremony is conducted today in the premises. An official announcement about the inauguration of AVD Cinemas will be made soon. AVD Cinemas will be made available for screening from Dasara this year. Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Liger in the direction of Puri Jagannadh and the pan-Indian film releases next year.

