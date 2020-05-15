Team RRR ready to shoot

RRR is the most awaited Indian film and is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film’s shooting schedules are badly hit due to coronavirus. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in this periodic drama. The team of RRR is making all the arrangements to start the shoot if the government grants permission to shoot the films. Rajamouli and his team are in plans to start the shoot with limited crew members following all the needed guidelines.

“We planned to shoot some crucial portions of RRR in Pune. With the coronavirus hit, we decided to shoot these episodes in Hyderabad. The film is 70% completed and RRR will not release as per the plan in January 2021. The VFX work will take time and we are ready to commence shoot with the limited crew if the government permits. We are not sure when the shoot of the film would get completed. A new release date would be announced soon” said the producer DVV Danayya.

The makers will have a small surprise for NTR’s birthday on May 20th. The introduction video of Komaram Bheem which was planned earlier is not ready because of coronavirus lockdown.