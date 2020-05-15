Tollywood directors turn Consultants for Aha

To dish out the content that would appeal to the audience, veteran producer Allu Aravind is in plans to rope in a bunch of renowned directors for his digital platform Aha. Frankly saying, not a single show from the OTT platform received a decent response. Allu Aravind hired a team from Mumbai who could not find refreshing plots and interesting concepts that would appeal to OTT audience. He was left in rethinking mode because of the lukewarm response the shows on Aha received.

Allu Aravind is in talks with Tollywood directors who can spend ample time and finalize interesting content for Aha. Directors like Vamshi Paidipally, Nandini Reddy, Chandra Siddharth and VI Anand already gave their nod to turn consultants for Aha. All these directors are in talks with aspiring writers and youngsters in their circles who already penned interesting scripts. Allu Aravind is quite confident in changing the face of Aha with the arrival of these talented directors on to the board.