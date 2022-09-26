Teaser of Urvashivo Rakshashivo starring Allu Sirish coming on sep 29

Allu Sirish last came to the Telugu audience with the movie ABCD before Corona. But after that Geetha Arts company announced a movie with Allu Sirish as the hero and Anu Emmanuel as the heroine.

The title of Prema Kadanta has been revealed, but there is no clarity on whether the film has actually been completed or not. Allu Sirish also taken break from the silver screen. But according to the recent publicity in the Tollywood circles, it seems that the film has already been completed and the post-production work is currently going on smoothly.

Everyone expecting for the team to kickstart the promotions. As expected, today makers released a romantic poster featuring Allu Sirish and Anu Immanuel with the new title and release date.

Previously the film titled Prema Kadanta and looks like the makers changed the title to “Urvashivo Rakshashivo.” The makers also announced the teaser release date as September 29. The makers planning continuous updates and surprising promotional plan to reach the masses.

To note, Allu Sirish’s “Urvashivo Rakshashivo” was announced on the actor’s birthday last year. Anu Emmanuel is the female lead in the flick, helmed by Rakesh Sashii.