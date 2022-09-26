Nagarjuna confirms his film with Akhil

King Nagarjuna is all set to test his luck with an action thriller The Ghost and the film is announced for October 5th release. Telugu360 already revealed that Nagarjuna will work with his son Akhil in his 100th film and Mohan Raja in on board to direct the film. Nagarjuna during his speech in the pre-release event of The Ghost, Nagarjuna confirmed that he would work with Akhil very soon and an announcement will be made this year. “Early this year, I worked with Naga Chaitanya in Bangarraju and the film ended up as a super hit. The film also got a record TRP among my films. Now, I will work with Akhil very soon and the film would be a bigger one than The Ghost and Agent. Will announce the details soon” told Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna sounded super confident on The Ghost and the actor proposed the makers to release the film in Hindi after he watched the final copy. He appreciated the work of Praveen Sattaru. The Ghost would be an acid test for Nagarjuna as none of the recent films of Nagarjuna did well in theatres. Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan played the lead roles in this actioner. Nagarjuna was extensively trained before he commenced the shoot of the film. He will be seen as a NIA Cop in The Ghost. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainments are the producers.