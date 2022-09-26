Weekend Box-office: Poor show from New Films

After a disastrous last week, Tollywood had good hopes on September 23-25th weekend. Young actors Naga Shaurya, Sree Vishnu and Sri Simha Koduri tested their luck with Krishna Vrinda Vihari, Alluri and Dongallunnaru Jagratha. All the three films received a poor response from the audience and they opened on a low note. Alluri and Dongallunnaru Jagratha will end up as massive disasters and these films will struggle to recover the digital expenses. Krishna Vrinda Vihari witnessed an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday but these numbers are not enough to recover the investments.

Tollywood had one more disastrous weekend at the box-office. Hollywood film Avatar had a re-release and the film performed well across the multiplexes. Balakrishna’s yesteryear film Chennakesava Reddy performed extremely well in USA and the film did decent across the Telugu states with limited shows. The past releases Brahmastra and Oke Oka Jeevitham remained low over the September 23rd weekend. The audience are now waiting for the next weekend and all the new releases Krishna Vrinda Vihari, Alluri and Dongallunnaru Jagratha will struggle to stay decent on the weekdays.