Teaser Talk: Sudheer Babu As Killer Cop

Advertisement

Sudheer Babu is known for picking interesting scripts regardless of the risk factor. He is coming up with a cop action thriller with his next film which is titled Hunt.

The teaser of Hunt is out now and it suggests that Sudheer plays a dual shade character and there’s a whodunnit mystery element in the plot.

“You were Arjun A in the past and now you are Arjun B. The second one doesn’t know the personal details of the first one but both share the same body and are just as lethal” a doctor says to Sudheer, which could be the nature of the plot of the film.

There are many action packed sequences highlighted in the teaser and they all look gripping. Sudheer also flaunts his ripped physique in the teaser.

Going by the teaser, Hunt is an action packed thriller with an interesting hero characterisation. The background score and the visuals in the trailer are of sublime quality. There’s a lot of technical finesse.

Senior actor Srikanth and Premisthe fame Bharat play two pivotal roles in the film.

Hunt is directed by Mahesh who is coming up with a new age subject. The film is produced by V Anand Prasad under Bhavya Creations banner. The makers will announce the release date very soon.