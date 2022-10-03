Did Prabhas sign one more Bollywood Film?

The grand teaser launch of Prabhas’ Adipurush took place last evening and the response for the teaser has been mixed. The VFX shots are poor in quality and the team of Adipurush turned out to be the target for the trolls. During the teaser launch event, the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar announced that he would work with Prabhas for the fourth time and the project will be announced soon. They worked for Saaho and Radhe Shyam apart from Adipurush. Prabhas already announced that he would work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga soon and the film is titled Spirit.

T Series is on the board to produce this film. It is unclear if Bhushan Kumar spoke about Spirit or if the production house is holding talks for one more film that will be announced soon. For now, the dairy of Prabhas is completely full. Prabhas is shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Nag Ashwin’s Project K. Right after these, he will start Maruthi’s film by the end of this year. After he completes Maruthi’s film, Prabhas will commence the shoot of Spirit. The actor will have a busy time on the sets in the coming months.