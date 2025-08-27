x
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Teja Sajja’s Dedication for Mirai

Published on August 27, 2025 by sankar

Digital Platforms supporting Consistent Producers
Teja Sajja’s Dedication for Mirai
Trending News Today
IMD issues Red Alert for Telangana districts
Peddi Intro Song: Charan’s Explosive Dances

Teja Sajja’s Dedication for Mirai

Teja Sajja is never in a hurry. He has taken time, signed and did impressive films in his career. After the super success of HanuMan, he was rushed with offers but the youngster is completely focused on Mirai. After HanuMan ended up as a massive hit, People Media Factory decided to invest big in Mirai. The previous version was scrapped and Teja Sajja and Karthik Ghattamaneni reworked on the script and the pre-visualization. Teja Sajja has completed the shoot of Mirai sometime ago and he is not ready to take up a new film.

He has been promoting Mirai for the past one month on various platforms. He also recorded a number of interviews for the film in Hindi. Teja Sajja’s dedication has to be appreciated. When all the actors are in a rush, Teja Sajja is not in a hurry. The success of HanuMan did not tempt him. He is completely focused on Mirai and he has bigger plans to establish himself as an actor. His career is an example for many young Tollywood actors who are in a hurry and in a mad rush.

