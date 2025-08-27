Teja Sajja’s Dedication for Mirai

Teja Sajja is never in a hurry. He has taken time, signed and did impressive films in his career. After the super success of HanuMan, he was rushed with offers but the youngster is completely focused on Mirai. After HanuMan ended up as a massive hit, People Media Factory decided to invest big in Mirai. The previous version was scrapped and Teja Sajja and Karthik Ghattamaneni reworked on the script and the pre-visualization. Teja Sajja has completed the shoot of Mirai sometime ago and he is not ready to take up a new film.

He has been promoting Mirai for the past one month on various platforms. He also recorded a number of interviews for the film in Hindi. Teja Sajja’s dedication has to be appreciated. When all the actors are in a rush, Teja Sajja is not in a hurry. The success of HanuMan did not tempt him. He is completely focused on Mirai and he has bigger plans to establish himself as an actor. His career is an example for many young Tollywood actors who are in a hurry and in a mad rush.