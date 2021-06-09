Telangana cancels Class 12 board exams

The Telangana government on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Intermediate second year (Class 12) annual exams in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Nearly two months after cancelling the annual exams of Class 10 and Intermediate first year (Class 11), the government announced cancellation of Class 12 exams.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that this decision was taken keeping in mind the surge in Covid-19 and the concern of the students and their parents.

She said a committee of officials would be constituted to finalise the modalities for the marks to be awarded to the students.

The government’s decision will benefit over 4.56 lakh students.

The government on April 15 cancelled the annual exams of Classes 10 and 11 and promoted the students without exams in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

It had also postponed Class 12 class exams scheduled from May 1 to May 19. With other states and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also cancelling the Class 12 exams, the Telangana government finally decided to follow suit.

Last month, all Class 10 students who had paid their fee for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams were declared pass. More than 5.21 lakh students were allotted grades considering their internal assessment marks.