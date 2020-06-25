Will not spare Kadapa timber smugglers, warns KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao launched the sixth phase of ‘Haritha Haram’, billed as one of the world’s largest plantation drive, by planting saplings at eco-park at Narsapur in Medak district on Thursday.

He also formally opened the urban forest, developed over 630 acres as part of the rejuvenation of Narsapur forest. Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and senior officials attended the programme.

The Forest Minister said about 30 crore saplings would be planted during the sixth phase of Haritha Haram. The Medak district administration is planning to plant 50 lakh saplings.

Increasing the green cover to 33 per cent and achieving green Telangana are the objectives of Haritha Haram, started in 2015.

During the drive, forest, panchayati raj and rural development, municipal administration and other departments plant saplings across the state every year.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, has asked officials to adopt the Yadadri model, which was based on the Miyawaki method of growing thick forests.

He asked them to set up plant nursery at every 30 km on all state and national highways and continue the plantation programme on their sides.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched the sixth phase of Haritha Haram in Hyderabad. As part of the programme, the government had developed urban lung spaces across the state, he said.

K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed concern over the fast losing tree cover in the state attributing it to the smugglers from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that there is a systematic extinction of forest wealth in Telangana, the Chief Minister said his government will crack a whip on wood smugglers from Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrashekar Rao said, “Kadapa dongalu. These are Kadapa smugglers. The smugglers from Kadapa will not be spared,” he warned.

He instructed the forest department to post officials to protect Telangana’s forests. Pointing out that the plight of Telangana forests is pathetic due to large-scale felling of trees and smuggling of timber by Kadapa smugglers.

“Unless we crack a whip on these smugglers, our Haritha Haram programme will have no meaning. We will grow trees, and these smugglers will fell them and plunder our wealth. We should take harsh measures to protect our forests. There should be zero tolerance to smuggling of timber from our state. Medak should restore and rejuvenate the lost 92,000 acres of forest,” he told the officials at the TKHH programme where he planted a sapling at the Narsapur Eco-park in Medak district and inaugurated an urban forest in an area of 630 acres in the town.

Attributing climatic changes to the loss of green cover, he said, “If we are experiencing 48 degree celsius temperature it is because of fast losing green cover. It is the responsibility of every citizen to protect the green cover. We will set up a nursery every 30 kilometres along highways in the state. Each household will be given six saplings to raise and guard them. We should hand over green wealth to the next generation