Telangana CM orders probe into Dalit woman’s custodial death

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed the state police chief to probe the lockup death of a Dalit woman in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and take stringent action against the police personnel responsible as per the law.

He asked Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy to remove the policemen, if found guilty, from the service.

He said that the lockup death of Mariamma, hailing from Chintakaniki in Khammam district, is very painful and the government would never support such measures.

Assuring that the government would extend all support son and daughters of Mariamma, he instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to ensure that Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran is given a government job, a house and Rs 15 lakh ex gratia, and Mariamma’s two daughters are given Rs 10 lakh each. The DGP was asked to visit Chintakaniki to find out the facts and details about the lockup death and console the members of the victim’s family.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, gave the directions after a delegation of opposition Congress party leaders met him to submit a memorandum, seeking justice for the family of the victim.

Congress Legislature Party leader and Madhira MLA Bhatti Vikramarka, other party MLAs D. Sridhar Babu, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Jaggareddy, and Congress SC Cell Chairman Pritam called on the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he expressed anger over the behaviour of police in the lockup death. He suggested that local minister Puvvada Ajaykumar, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, and District Collector should take the CLP leader along with them on June 28 and meet the victim’s family members and console them.

“There is a need for the society to change its attitude towards the Dalits. Especially the attitude and behaviour of the police towards the Dalits should be in favour of them and support them. It is unfortunate that when the police machinery is making a qualitative change in maintaining the law and order situation, such incident took place. We will not pardon such incidents. The government will not keep quiet if anyone does harm to Dalits. There will be swift action on the matter. There should not be any delay in inquiring about the culprits of lockup death and taking stern action against them. If need be, dismiss them from the service,” the CM told the DGP.

The CM’s orders came a day after the Telangana High Court ordered judicial probe into the alleged lockup death of the Dalit woman in in Addaguduru police station under Rachakonda police commissionerate on June 18.

Mariyamma, who was working as a maid at a pastor’s house in Addagudur and faced robbery charges, died in the police station because of alleged police torture.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat had on Tuesday ordered suspension of three police officers at Addagudur for negligence in handling investigation allegedly leading to the custodial death.

Station sub-inspector V. Maheshwar, constables Rasheed, and Janaiah were suspended.

The Congress party leaders alleged that Mariamma and her son were whisked away from their home in Khammam district by policemen in plain clothes on June 15 in connection with the case. They were brought to Addaguduru police station, where they were tortured.