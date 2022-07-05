Telangana complains against AP on Krishna river projects

The Telangana state government had reacted sharply to the proposal of the Andhra Pradesh government to build two new barrages across Krishna river in the downstream of Prakasam Barrage.

The previous TDP government also planned two barrages downstream of Prakasam Barrage to store the surplus water for the Krishna delta and the Diviseema area. However, it did not move forward as Chandrababu Naidu kept himself fully engaged in the Amaravati plan.

After the 2019 general elections, Jagan Mohan Reddy took over the reins and had stopped all the projects that his predecessor conceived. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy took up the two barrages plan and had announced it in 2020. But, it remained only on the paper for the past two years due to Covid 19.

Now with the Covid 19 situation coming to normalcy in the state and elsewhere, the government is making moves to realise the projects. The officials are now working on the paper to start the project and go for tenders.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government had written two letters to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) protesting against the two proposals. Telangana said that the two Telugu states have to get clearance from the KRMB before planning any project on the river. However, the Telangana government said that Andhra Pradesh had started the two projects without even getting clearance from the KRMB.

Telangana further said that the state was facing acute shortage of drinking water along the Krishna river. While priority is to be given for the drinking water along the river, the Telangana wanted the KRMB to stop the two barrages which are aimed at providing water for irrigation.

It is now to be seen how the AP government would react to the complaint and what the KRMB would do on the complaint.