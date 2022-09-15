Telangana decides to name Secretariat after Ambedkar

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday decided to name the newly-constructed building of the state Secretariat after the chief architect of the Constitution, Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

He issued instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to take action in this regard.

The announcement came two days after the Telangana legislature passed a resolution urging the Centre to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said it was a matter of pride for people of Telangana that the Secretariat is being named after Ambedkar, who showed guidance to the country, and claimed that the decision will set an example for the entire country.

“It is a proud moment to all Telangana people that the state’s main administration headquarters – the secretariat – is named after India’s social philosopher and great intellectual Dr B.R. Ambedkar. This decision is exemplary for India,” he said.

KCR claimed that the Telangana government is moving forward by adhering to Ambedkar’s philosophy that all the people of India should get equal respect in all fields. The aspiration of Ambedkar are embodied behind achieving Telangana a role model status in the country within a short time in self-governance by promoting all sections of people at high level in the social, political, economic and cultural fields, he said.

He noted that because of incorporation of Article 3 in the Constitution by Dr Ambedkar, Telangana has been formed as separate state. The Telangana government is governing the state with human face for SC, ST, BC, minority, and women communities as well as poor upper caste people by implementing Ambedkar’s constitutional spirit, he added.

“Ambedkar’s dream of India has a unique democratic character of diversity. Ambedkar’s spirit shows that only by implementing the federal spirit, equal rights and opportunities can be provided to all communities. The real Indianness is that the people of India are respected equally without discrimination of caste, creed, gender, and region, and equal opportunities are provided to all. Then only, the real India will be unveiled. Our efforts will continue for that,” KCR said.

He stated that Telangana, which stood as an example for the country in the past, is once again standing as an example for the country by naming the secretariat after Ambedkar.

He observed that the demand to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar is “not just a small issue”.

“The Telangana Assembly already adopted an unanimous resolution in this regard as it is only a befitting honour to the architect of India’s Constitution. A letter will also be written to Prime Minister of India regarding the same. Considering the Telangana government’s demand to name the Parliament building after BR Ambedkar, I am reiterating the demand to the Union government,” he added.