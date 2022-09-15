Jagan creating confusion among people on capital, says TDP

TDP MLA, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao on Thursday said that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is misleading the public on the issue of the capital for the State. The YSRCP leaders are now enacting a drama in the name of decentralising the administration, Sambasiva Rao said.

Recalling the assurance given by Jagan Mohan Reddy to the people of the State that he would rebuild Amaravati which was not designed well during the TDP regime, is now retracting on it, he stated. Jagan came to power only by misleading the public and is again trying to take them for a ride, he felt.

The TDP MLA is of the firm opinion that Jagan Mohan Reddy has totally misled the State Assembly on Amaravati. For the past three years the State has no capital and the Chief Minister is now creating a sort of confusion among the people.

Is it correct to divide the State into three pieces, he asked and said that the administration is made into three pieces which the Chief Minister claims the decentralisation. Administration means the governance should be closer to the people but now the entire power is centred at one place, Sambasiva Rao said.

The ruling dispensation is committing an inexcusable crime of centralising the power in the name of decentralisation.

If Jagan Mohan Reddy has so much of affection towards Visakhapatnam, what prevented him from developing the city in the past three years, he asked. When the Amaravati farmers have undertaken a pada yatra to Arasavelli, the ruling party leaders are instigating the people of North Andhra, he observed.

“We want to remind the State Government that all the offices are functioning from the buildings constructed during the TDP regime,” Sambasiva Rao said. Amaravati has been designed as per the perfect masterplan and it was accepted by the people from all the 13 combined districts, he stated. The TDP demands that the YSRCP immediately stop making false propaganda against Amaravati.

He also said that though 75 per cent of the Polavaram project works were completed during the TDP regime, the YSRCP could not complete the remaining works. The TDP leader demanded that the State Government immediately complete the remaining works of Polavaram and also reassure the people of the State that Amaravati will remain the capital.