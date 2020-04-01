Telangana forms panel for disposal of Covid-19 bodies

The Telangana government on Wednesday formed a committee of officers for disposal of bodies of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development issued an order, constituting eight-member committee to ensure disposal of dead bodies as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) stipulated by the government of India.

The order was issued after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. It was attended by the Director General of Police, Special Chief Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare Department and others.

The panel headed by N. Ravi Kiran, Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will monitor the disposal of bodies in GHMC limits.

The panel members include two professors from Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College and a police officer.

Telangana has already reported six deaths due to Covid-19. All of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi.